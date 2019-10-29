Russian Defense Minister to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan: media
October 29, 2019 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, Sputnik-Armenia radio station reports citing sources familiar with the Minister's plans.
The status of Shoygu's visit is not specified.
The Russian defense chief will discuss issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation with the country's tops authorities.
After Yerevan, Shoygu will travel to Baku.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Former U.S. envoy: House likely to recognize Armenian Genocide The U.S. House of Representatives will likely recognize the Armenian Genocide, former Ambassador Samantha Power said.
Armenian American Museum to honor Paul R. Ignatius Paul Ignatius’ rise from his hometown of Glendale to his service as U.S. Secretary of Navy is truly remarkable.
Xiaomi to launch five-camera Mi CC9 Pro on November 5 The event will also be the launching ground for a new Xiaomi Mi TV and a new Xiaomi smartwatch.
Armenia PM says will pay first official visit to Russia in 2020 The Armenian Prime Minister will pay his first official visit to Russia in early 2020, Pashinyan himself revealed.