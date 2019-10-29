Women find it harder to quit smoking: research
October 29, 2019 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Women are half as likely to quit smoking as men, according to research presented at the 2019 Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (CCC). Affordability of smoking cessation medications was another barrier to success, Medical Xpress says.
CCC 2019 takes place 24 to 27 October in Montréal, Canada. Visiting faculty from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) will participate in joint scientific sessions with the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) as part of the ESC Global Activities program.
"In our study, women had a higher prevalence of anxiety or depression than men (41 percent versus 21 percent, respectively), which potentially disturbed the smoking cessation process," said study author Dr. Carolina Gonzaga Carvalho, of St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Canada. "Hormonal or social factors might also play a role. Our observational study cannot answer why but it speaks to the need for gender analysis and treatment specific to sex."
Tobacco smoking is the leading cause of preventable death around the world. Smoking cessation programs help some people quit, but few studies have assessed their effectiveness in certain populations. This study examined the predictors of success in quitting or reducing smoking in patients attending a smoking cessation clinic at St. Michael's Hospital, an inner-city cardiac center.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Former U.S. envoy: House likely to recognize Armenian Genocide The U.S. House of Representatives will likely recognize the Armenian Genocide, former Ambassador Samantha Power said.
Armenian American Museum to honor Paul R. Ignatius Paul Ignatius’ rise from his hometown of Glendale to his service as U.S. Secretary of Navy is truly remarkable.
Xiaomi to launch five-camera Mi CC9 Pro on November 5 The event will also be the launching ground for a new Xiaomi Mi TV and a new Xiaomi smartwatch.
Armenia PM says will pay first official visit to Russia in 2020 The Armenian Prime Minister will pay his first official visit to Russia in early 2020, Pashinyan himself revealed.