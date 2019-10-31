Turks could be hindering Armenians’ return to their homes in Syria: official

Turks could be hindering Armenians’ return to their homes in Syria: official
October 31, 2019 - 16:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish military has set preconditions for the return of Syrian residents to the territories under their control, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan told reporters on Thursday, October 31.

Sinanyan was asked whether the 15 Armenian families that had fled the town of Tell Abyad are returning home.

The High Commissioner said the Turkish military have divided people into two categories -- those who can return to their homes, and those who cannot -- and the Armenians are reportedly among the latter, Shantnews.am reports.

“We are trying to clarify [the situation]. The territory is under the Turks’ control. They say Armenians can’t return,” Sinanyan said, stressing that his office is now working to clarify whether the information is accurate.

Shortly after, the Trump administration ordered American troops to withdraw from northeastern Syria on 6 October 2019, the Turkish military started an operation, with the Turkish Air Force launching airstrikes on border towns. The campaign lasted nine days and saw the displacement of as many as 130,000 people, caused the death of more than 70 civilians in Syria and 20 civilians in Turkey.

Shantnews.am. Ասում են՝ թուրքերը թույլ չեն տալիս հայերին վերադառնալ իրենց կողմից վերահսկվող սիրիական տարածքներ
