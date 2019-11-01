Greek President’s Armenia visit packed with high-level meetings
November 1, 2019 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan when he arrives in Yerevan on November 5 for a two-day official visit.
The delegation headed by Pavlopoulos will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million victims. They are set to stop by Matenadaran, a repository home to tens of thousands of manuscripts written in modern and ancient languages, and is later set to meet Armenia’s Greek community members.
The Greek leader will also be hosted by the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II.
Former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias visited in Armenia in 2014.
The first three Presidents of Armenia have paid official visits to Greece, and there are high-level contacts between the two countries. Greece formally recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1996, while Armenia recognized the Greek Genocide in 2015.
