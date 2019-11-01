Armenian Consulate in LA raises “Seal Team” episode on Karabakh
November 1, 2019 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian diplomatic missions in the United States are actively engaged in the process of clarifying details of an episode of “Seal Team” that featured controversial scenes about Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told PanARMENIAN.Net
CBS aird the episode October on 16, in which a team of American special forces airdrops into Azerbaijan to help defend a strategic power plant against “enemy” “Armenian militia” who have taken over it in an attempt to force concessions over Nagorno-Karabakh. It turns out at the end of the episode, however, that the “enemy” is in fact "Iranian mercenaries".
The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles has sent a letter to CBS, requesting a meeting with network executives.
“A campaign organized by Los Angeles-based Armenian organizations calls on residents to send messages and letters to decry the episode,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Top stories
Armenian citizens will be able to visit Serbia visa-free starting from November 3, said Anna Naghdalyan.
The Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday, October 23 approved a draft law criminalizing animal abuse.
The German government will continue to help Armenia promote effective reforms, Michael Johannes Banzhaf said.
Babayan’s detention was based on a report by independent lawmaker Arman Babajanyan who broke the news himself.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian-Australians welcome U.S. House vote on Armenian Genocide The Armenian National Committee of Australia has welcomed the overwhelming 405-11 vote by the U.S. House.
Measles can erase immune system's memory The measles virus can cause "immune amnesia," removing antibodies that had protected patients from other illnesses.
Armenia's Levon Aronian lands fourth in FIDE top players list Grandmaster Levon Aronian has landed in the 8th spot in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
Armenian athlete becomes four-time world armwrestling champion Stepanyan, who won the title for the fourth time, posted a picture of himself sporting the winner’s medal on Facebook.