Armenian Consulate in LA raises “Seal Team” episode on Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian diplomatic missions in the United States are actively engaged in the process of clarifying details of an episode of “Seal Team” that featured controversial scenes about Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told PanARMENIAN.Net

CBS aird the episode October on 16, in which a team of American special forces airdrops into Azerbaijan to help defend a strategic power plant against “enemy” “Armenian militia” who have taken over it in an attempt to force concessions over Nagorno-Karabakh. It turns out at the end of the episode, however, that the “enemy” is in fact "Iranian mercenaries".

The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles has sent a letter to CBS, requesting a meeting with network executives.

“A campaign organized by Los Angeles-based Armenian organizations calls on residents to send messages and letters to decry the episode,” the Foreign Ministry said.