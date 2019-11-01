Ballet dancing could help Parkinson’s, researchers say
November 1, 2019 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers believe that ballet dancing could help people with Parkinson’s disease, Classic FM reports.
As part of a new study into the impact of the arts on people’s wellbeing, the English National Ballet (ENB) will work alongside King’s College London, giving weekly ballet classes to patients.
They hope the regular lessons, which will incorporate live music, dance, rhythm and voice with specialist ENB artists, will improve stability, fluidity of movement and posture. If the study works, GPs could start prescribing ballet on the NHS for people with Parkinson’s.
Fleur Derbyshire-Fox, ENB’s Engagement Director, says: “Since creating our Dance for Parkinson’s programme in 2010 we have seen first-hand the incredible effects dance can have on a person living with Parkinson’s.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of this study, with the opportunity to embed the programme within secondary care social prescribing, increase reach and diversity, and in turn have a greater impact on the physical and emotional wellbeing of people living with Parkinson’s.”
