Militants suffer heavy losses in northern Latakia: report
November 2, 2019 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The militants launched a new offensive in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Friday, November 1, targeting several areas under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the militants were initially successful in northern Latakia, as their forces managed to capture several sites, including Tal Rasho and Tal Ballout.
However, the Syrian Arab Army would quickly respond to this offensive by heavily shelling the militants before they could fortify their positions at these newly captured sites in northern Latakia.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army recovered all the areas they lost, except for Tal Rasho, which is expected to retaken later in the day.
The source said the Syrian Army suffered four casualties during the militants offensive on Friday, adding that the HTS militants and their allies lost more than 10 fighters.
This latest offensive by the militants comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army once again stormed the strategic town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of Latakia.
