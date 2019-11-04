SDF troops "destroy Turkish army vehicle in Syria"
November 4, 2019 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) managed to destroy a Turkish army vehicle that was traveling through the northeastern region of Syria this past weekend, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the official media wing of the SDF, their troops fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at a Turkish Army vehicle that was seen traveling through the Tal Tamr countryside in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
In a video released on Telegram, the Syrian Democratic Forces can be seen firing their missile and scoring a direct hit on the vehicle.
Photo. AFP
