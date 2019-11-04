Minister: Armenia expects Russian SU-30SM fighter jets by early 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is expecting SU-30SM multi-target fighter jets in December 2019 or January-February 2020 under a contract signed with Russia, Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Monday, November 4.

Tonoyan said the Armenian Armed Forces are purchasing new and modernized weaponry.

“We are purchasing both by contracts and loan programs,” the minister said, also revealing that at least four countries ship armament to Armenia.

He also said that the Russian military base in the country is being upgraded but that the number of servicemen is not expected to grow.

Four aircraft are set to be delivered in the first stage by the end of the year or the beginning of 2020, Tonoyan said earlier, adding that the first tranches of money for the Russian jets have already been transferred.

Tonoyan also revealed back then that Armenia is planning to purchase more of Russian weapons.