Lewis Hamilton clinches sixth F1 world title
November 4, 2019 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth world title with second place behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the US Grand Prix Sunday to become the second most successful driver in Formula One history, CNN reports.
Hamiton was overtaken by Bottas in the closing stages of the 56-lap race at the Circuit of Americas in Texas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking the final spot on the podium.
Hamilton's 10th victory of the season in Mexico last weekend had left him needing just four points to achieve an unassailable lead in the standings and he duly delivered.
"What an incredible weekend, I can't believe it, I really can't believe it," said Hamilton over race radio at the finish of a punishing race.
Only Michael Schumacher with seven world titles stands ahead of Hamilton, who has surpassed the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio in the all-time list.
