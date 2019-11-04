Water tariff won't increase, says Armenia's PSRC chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tariffs for drinking water will nor rise in Armenia, the chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan told reporters on Monday, November 4.

“A monitoring review involving Veolia Djur is over and will be summarized on November 7 when a public discussion is expected to happen,” Baghramyan said, according to Shantnews.am.

“Based on the existing information, I can say that the current water tariff will be re-established, the water price will not be raised.”

Baghramyan did not provide an update on the possible change in the price for natural gas, while electricity tariffs, he said, will be clarified in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a recent interview with Kommersant that Yerevan and Moscow are engaged in a "normal dialogue" vis-à-vis the price of natural gas supplied from Russia to Armenia.

In late September, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan refuted allegations that prices for natural gas will be raised by 30%. Grigoryan said he hopes the tariffs won’t change in 2020. Negotiations surrounding the price of natural gas are expected to conclude by year-end.