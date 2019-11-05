Syrian army moves heavy weapons to northeast Syria
November 5, 2019 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army (SAA) has moved heavy weapons to the northeastern region of Syria this past weekend to prevent any more militant advances, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the heavy weapons arrived at the Tal Tamr front along with several columns of Syrian Arab Army reinforcements.
These heavy weapons were needed by the Syrian Arab Army troops at this front because the Turkish-backed militants have been trying to advance to the key town of Tal Tamr from the Ras Al-‘Ayn area.
Despite the implementation of the new Sochi deal, the Turkish-backed militants continue to violate the ceasefire, which was a major issue for the Syrian Army troops that were armed with light weapons these past few weeks.
Top stories
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
Matthias Ginter hails "incredible" Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has played with and against some of the world’s best.
Israel has a "worthwhile opportunity" to recognize Armenian Genocide Israel has a worthwhile opportunity to corrects its wrongs and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
UCI gets funding for second-year Western Armenian course He has found that UCI is playing a vital role in this preservation and is thus a worthy recipient of his support.
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.