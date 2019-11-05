Syrian army moves heavy weapons to northeast Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army (SAA) has moved heavy weapons to the northeastern region of Syria this past weekend to prevent any more militant advances, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the heavy weapons arrived at the Tal Tamr front along with several columns of Syrian Arab Army reinforcements.

These heavy weapons were needed by the Syrian Arab Army troops at this front because the Turkish-backed militants have been trying to advance to the key town of Tal Tamr from the Ras Al-‘Ayn area.

Despite the implementation of the new Sochi deal, the Turkish-backed militants continue to violate the ceasefire, which was a major issue for the Syrian Army troops that were armed with light weapons these past few weeks.