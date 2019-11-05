Scotland cancer tests hold promise of more clinical trials
November 5, 2019 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A range of tests developed in Scotland could help cancer research and see more patients accepted onto clinical trials, the BBC reports.
The Glasgow Cancer Tests are a new suite of tests created at Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory (GPOL).
The affordable solid tumour and blood cancer tests are designed to be used in routine healthcare, such as within the NHS, around the world.
They could open up the latest treatments to cancer patients.
And they could also help scientists discover what makes cancer resistant to chemotherapy drugs.
Andrew Biankin, regius professor of surgery at the University of Glasgow and director of (GPOL), said: "The Glasgow Cancer Tests were created so that ultimately every patient with cancer could have access to the latest treatments and clinical trials.
"Our team of inventors, including Susie Cooke, Philip Beer and David Chang, have dedicated the last five years of their lives to creating the Glasgow Cancer test."
Top stories
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
Matthias Ginter hails "incredible" Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has played with and against some of the world’s best.
Israel has a "worthwhile opportunity" to recognize Armenian Genocide Israel has a worthwhile opportunity to corrects its wrongs and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
UCI gets funding for second-year Western Armenian course He has found that UCI is playing a vital role in this preservation and is thus a worthy recipient of his support.
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.