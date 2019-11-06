Russian warships fired missiles near the coast of Israel: report
November 6, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Navy conducted military drills in the eastern part of the Mediterranean this past week, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Tuesday, November 5.
According to RIA Novosti, Russian warships conducted part of their military drills near the territorial waters of Israel.
“According to information provided by RIA Novosti, Russian warships fired rocket and artillery near the territorial waters of Israel, which was a rather serious surprise for the Jewish state. By their actions, the Russian military did not violate anything, but clearly demonstrated their presence in the Mediterranean Sea,” the publication reported.
“The joint exercises of the Navy and the Aerospace Forces of Russia took place as part of the final test of the combat training of the operational forces in the Mediterranean. More than five warships and support vessels took part in the exercises,” they would add.
The presence of Russian warships was not a big surprise because in accordance with generally accepted norms and rules, Russia reported on the conducted military exercises in advance.
It is noteworthy that a few days ago there was information that Russian warships fired cruise missiles at Syrian fighters, which may be due to one of the phases of the exercises.
Top stories
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
Enrique Iglesias could arrive in Armenia in 2020, his brother says Jorge said Berin Iglesias Art is opening a chapter in Armenia to try to introduce Armenian artists to audiences abroad.
Only children are more likely to be obese than those with siblings: study Only children may be at a higher risk for obesity than children who have siblings, according to a new study.
Don't pretend to be saints, Armenian Foreign Minister tells Azeri MP Armenian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers have given a lecture at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.
Making Armenian courses optional sparks protest among students The decision of the Ministry has sparked heated debate among students of Yerevan State University.