Russian warships fired missiles near the coast of Israel: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Navy conducted military drills in the eastern part of the Mediterranean this past week, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Tuesday, November 5.

According to RIA Novosti, Russian warships conducted part of their military drills near the territorial waters of Israel.

“According to information provided by RIA Novosti, Russian warships fired rocket and artillery near the territorial waters of Israel, which was a rather serious surprise for the Jewish state. By their actions, the Russian military did not violate anything, but clearly demonstrated their presence in the Mediterranean Sea,” the publication reported.

“The joint exercises of the Navy and the Aerospace Forces of Russia took place as part of the final test of the combat training of the operational forces in the Mediterranean. More than five warships and support vessels took part in the exercises,” they would add.

The presence of Russian warships was not a big surprise because in accordance with generally accepted norms and rules, Russia reported on the conducted military exercises in advance.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago there was information that Russian warships fired cruise missiles at Syrian fighters, which may be due to one of the phases of the exercises.