Exhibition of photos depicting Armenian church opens in New York
November 6, 2019 - 16:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A photo exhibition depicting the Armenian Akhtamar Holy Cross Cathedral opened in New York on Tuesday, November 5.
Organized by the Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications, the exhibition "highlights Turkey’s efforts to restore and promote the medieval Christian art and architecture", Anadolu Agency reports.
The church has been photographed by Turkish artist Izzet Keribar.
"This is an initiative to overcome difficulties of communication between Turkish and Armenian people, a bridge of goodwill for a better future and understanding," Armenian Locum Tenens of the Patriarchate Sahak Mashalian, said in the opening ceremony.
The 1,100-year-old Akhtamar Church, a medieval Armenian place of worship in Turkey’s eastern Van province, was built between 915-921 A.D by architect Bishop Manuel, under the direction of King Gagik I Artsruni.
Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has carried out extensive renovation and restoration works, to bring the medieval church back to its former glory.
