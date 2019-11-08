Deadly 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Iran; Tremors felt in Armenia too
November 8, 2019 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least five people have been killed and 120 others injured after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran, Iranian state-owned Press TV reported.
The quake was felt in Armenia, particularly in the southern province of Syunik bordering Iran, and as far north as in Yerevan, the capital.
Friday, November 8's earthquake hit 57 kilometers (35 miles) from the city of Hashtrud in East Azerbaijan Province, at 2.17 a.m. local time (5.47 p.m. ET), according to the US Geological Survey. The quake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
There are initial reports that three small villages in the area were destroyed in the quake, semi-official FARS news reported. Emergency and evaluation teams are operating and Red Crescent teams have been dispatched to the area, the news agency added, CNN says.
Iran sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates and has experienced many earthquakes in the past.
