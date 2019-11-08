Trump ordered to pay $2 mln for misusing own charity foundation

Trump ordered to pay $2 mln for misusing own charity foundation
November 8, 2019 - 13:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump was ordered to pay $2 million (€1.8 million) to several charities after he misused his own charity foundation to further business and political interests, Deutsche Welle reports.

Trump used money donated by veterans to the now-dissolved Donald J. Trump Foundation to further his 2016 election campaign, found the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, on Thursday.

During the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses, Trump allowed his presidential campaign staff to coordinate with his charity in holding a fundraiser for veterans.

He used $10,000 of the money raised to pay for a 1.8-meter-tall painting of himself, among other things.

The ruling came at the end of a 21-month probe by the New York attorney general's office.

In addition to the fine, three of Trump's children — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — were ordered to attend mandatory training on the duties of charity officials.

Trump will also be restricted on any further charitable activities.

The $2 million fine will be paid to eight different charities, including Citymeals on Wheels, the United Negro College Fund and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Related links:
DW. Court fines Trump $2 million for charity foundation misuse
 Top stories
Azerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcatAzerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcat
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
Armenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to graspArmenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to grasp
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Urartu relics unearthed in IranUrartu relics unearthed in Iran
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russian Air Force attacks militant-held town in southern Idlib
Jeff Bezos no longer the richest person in the world
Your brain shields you from thoughts about your own death
Blood-based TB test will offer low-cost option for developing nations
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Lavrov expected in Armenia on November 10-11 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 10-11.
Armenian scientist helps solve proton radius puzzle The result, published in Nature, is one of the most precise measured from electron-scattering experiments.
Iran under domestic pressure to abandon nuclear treaty: envoy Baeidinejad said it was government policy to remain in the treaty but there were growing calls to pull out next year.
Disney pushing Robert Downey Jr. for "Endgame" Oscar nomination Disney has updated its For Your Consideration list to include not Downey Jr., but also plenty of other Avengers.