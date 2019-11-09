Trump could attend Russia's Victory Day parade

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out that he would come to Moscow for the May 9 Victory Day parade, Sputnik International reports.

“I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of political season, so I’ll see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could,” Trump said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that the leaders of 17 states have accepted invitations to the parade. He did not specify which countries he was talking about.

At the same time, Ushakov emphasised that delegations from India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Moldova, Serbia and several CIS countries will participate in the celebrations.

Invitations were sent to other leaders in addition to Donald Trump. Among them are British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, DPRK President Kim Jong-un, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his American counterpart to the Victory Day gathering during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka. Trump then said that he would "seriously consider" the opportunity to come to Moscow.