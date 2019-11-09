Erdoğan claims Trump offered to call Armenian Genocide a "war"
November 9, 2019 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said U.S. President Donald Trump had asked him whether it would be more suitable to use the word war instead of calling the mass deportation of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915 a genocide, pro-government daily Sabah reported on Friday, November 8.
The U.S. House of Representatives on October 29 approved a resolution recognising the Armenian Genocide.
Erdoğan and Trump will meet in Washington next week to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria as well as other issues that have been causing tensions between the two allies, including potential U.S. sanctions and an indictment charging Turkish state-run Halkbank with evading sanctions on Iran.
“I received some hints about our meeting with Mr. Trump the other night, but I believe that other clues will surface when we meet face to face,” Erdoğan said, referring to his phone conversation with Trump on Tuesday, Ahval reports.
Erdogan said Turkey "had grown tired of being threatened with the Armenian issue by the United States."
“He in fact used such an expression, ‘Will it be suitable if we call it a war instead of a genocide,’ he said,” Erdoğan told reporters, referring to Trump.
Erdoğan also said that during their conversation Trump had allegedly asked him what had happened in relation to genocide recognition attempts before his term as president.
“I will examine this and talk to my colleagues,” Erdoğan quoted Trump as saying to him, when the Turkish president explained that under previous administrations the commissions in the U.S. Congress had declined such resolutions, but this time the commission had been bypassed.
Top stories
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Pashinyan: International investors interested in Armenia The international press continues praising the Armenian government's economic policy and reforms, Nikol Pashinyan said.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Several rockets land near U.S. base in Iraq: report Because the barrage only landed near the base, it did not result in any injuries or significant damage
Reuters: Armenia economic reforms appeal to yield-hungry investors After peaceful protests last year, "Armenia's economy is growing faster than oil-rich Azerbaijan next door."