Pashinyan: International investors interested in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The international press continues praising the Armenian government's economic policy and reforms, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

His comments came in response to a Reuters article about "the new-found appeal of the tiny ex-Soviet republic among investors hungry for yield in a world of negative interest rates".

"Alongside the country's new political image, a new economic image is emerging, proving Armenia as an attractive country for investments, which attracts international investors," Pashinyan wrote.