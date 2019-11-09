Pashinyan: International investors interested in Armenia
November 9, 2019 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The international press continues praising the Armenian government's economic policy and reforms, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
His comments came in response to a Reuters article about "the new-found appeal of the tiny ex-Soviet republic among investors hungry for yield in a world of negative interest rates".
"Alongside the country's new political image, a new economic image is emerging, proving Armenia as an attractive country for investments, which attracts international investors," Pashinyan wrote.
