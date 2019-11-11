Iranian governor wants deeper trade-economic ties with Armenia
November 11, 2019 - 14:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Governor General of Iran's Mazandaran province Ahmad Hosseinzadegan has called for the expansion of trade-economic ties between the Islamic Republic and Armenia, Mehr News Agency reports.
Mazandaran province has hidden capacities and potentials which can play a leading role in expanding trade-economic relations between Iran and Armenia.
He made the remarks in Sari on Sunday, November 10 in his meeting with the governor general of Lori province of Armenia and emphasized, “the two countries of Iran and Armenia have established friendly and amicable ties with each other which dates back to many years ago so that cooperation of the two countries should be expanded.”
Unfortunately, “we could not take advantage of good political and amicable relations between Iran and Armenia for the expansion of trade-economic ties but very close relations between Iran’s Mazandaran province and Armenia’s Lori province can play a leading role in the expansion of economic ties between the two countries.”
With owning five airports, three ports and free zones, 3,000 industrial and production units, Mazandaran province can meet a major demand of Lori province in Armenia, he highlighted.
The development and expansion of trade-economic ties with neighboring countries is of paramount importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hosseinzadegan stressed.
With the identification of potentials and capacities between Iran and Armenia especially in Lori and Mazandaran provinces, “we can hope that bilateral relations between the two countries will be expanded.”
