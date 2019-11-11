Scientists discover genetic predisposition to taste food differently
November 11, 2019 - 15:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If certain vegetables have always made you gag, you may be more than a picky eater. Instead, you might be what scientists call a "super-taster:" a person with a genetic predisposition to taste food differently, CNN reports.
Unfortunately, being a super-taster doesn't make everything taste better. In fact, it can do the opposite.
Super-tasters are extremely sensitive to bitterness, a common characteristic of many dark green, leafy veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts, to name a few.
"The person who has that genetic propensity gets more of the sulfur flavor of, say, Brussels sprouts, especially if they've been overcooked," said University of Connecticut professor Valerie Duffy, an expert in the study of food taste, preference and consumption.
"So that [bitter] vegetable is disliked, and because people generalize, soon all vegetables are disliked," Duffy said. "If you ask people, 'Do you like vegetables?' They don't usually say, 'Oh yeah, I don't like this, but I like these others.' People tend to either like vegetables or not."
In fact, people with the "bitter gene" are 2.6 times more likely to eat fewer vegetables than people who do not have that gene, according to a new study presented Monday at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.
"We wanted to know if genetics affected the ability of people who need to eat heart-healthy foods from eating them," said study author Jennifer Smith, a registered nurse who is a postdoc in cardiovascular science at the University of Kentucky School of Medicine.
"While we didn't see results in gene type for sodium, sugar or saturated fat, we did see a difference in vegetables," Smith said, adding that people with the gene tasted "a 'ruin-your-day' level of bitterness."
Top stories
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, said Sergey Lavrov.
Lavrov: Conflict can’t be solved with consent of Karabakh people Without the consent of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements, Lavrov said.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: media Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury.
Armenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll says Armenians and the Swiss said they feel equally safe walking alone in their area at night, according to to the Index.