Human heart muscles cells behave differently in space: study
November 11, 2019 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Human heart muscle cells show changes in the way they operate in space, although they behave normally within 10 days after returning to the Earth, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Stem Cell Reports, examined the cell-level cardiac function and gene expression in human heart cells cultured aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for 5.5 weeks, India Today reports.
Exposure to microgravity altered the expression of thousands of genes, but largely normal patterns of gene expression reappeared within 10 days after returning to the Earth, the researchers said.
"Our study is novel because it is the first to use human induced pluripotent stem cells to study the effects of spaceflight on human heart function," said Joseph C Wu of Stanford University School of Medicine in the US.
"Microgravity is an environment that is not very well understood, in terms of its overall effect on the human body, and studies like this could help shed light on how the cells of the body behave in space, especially as the world embarks on more and longer space missions such as going to the Moon and Mars," Wu said.
Past studies have shown that spaceflight induces physiological changes in cardiac function, including reduced heart rate, lowered arterial pressure, and increased cardiac output.
However, to date, most cardiovascular microgravity physiology studies have been conducted either in non-human models or at tissue, organ, or systemic levels.
Relatively little is known about the role of microgravity in influencing human cardiac function at the cellular level.
Top stories
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, said Sergey Lavrov.
Lavrov: Conflict can’t be solved with consent of Karabakh people Without the consent of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements, Lavrov said.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: media Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury.
Armenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll says Armenians and the Swiss said they feel equally safe walking alone in their area at night, according to to the Index.