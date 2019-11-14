Lindsey Graham blocks Senate majority vote on Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday, November 13 has blocks the overwhelming Senate majority from massing the Armenian Genocide resolution (S.Res.150)

Graham cited his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the reason to not pass the Senate resolution

He said that in view of the current crisis in Syria, as well as discussions with Turkey on its purchase of Russian weapons, the Senate should not move forward with the affirmation of the Armenian Genocide.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide on October 29.