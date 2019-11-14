Lindsey Graham blocks Senate majority vote on Armenian Genocide
November 14, 2019 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday, November 13 has blocks the overwhelming Senate majority from massing the Armenian Genocide resolution (S.Res.150)
Graham cited his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the reason to not pass the Senate resolution
He said that in view of the current crisis in Syria, as well as discussions with Turkey on its purchase of Russian weapons, the Senate should not move forward with the affirmation of the Armenian Genocide.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide on October 29.
Top stories
Pope Francis has offered his support to the Armenians of Qamishli who are mourning the murder of their parish priest.
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan spotted training with Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks' break due to an injury.
Syrian army unleashes intense attack on northeast Latakia So far, the attack has succeeded on the ground, which has given way to a new advance against militant groups .
Armenia aviation chief teases 2-3 more Ryanair routes before summer Revazian teased 2-3 new destinations that Ryanair will be flying from Armenia in addition to the four routes.
Armenia to borrow €45.8 million from IBRD The government on November 14 approved the signing of the agreement between the country and the bank.