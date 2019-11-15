Syrian army enters northeasternmost point of the country

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army entered the most northeastern point in Syria on Thursday, November 14 after the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from this part of the country, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports on Thursday, the Syrian army entered the town of ‘Ayn Dewar in northeastern Al-Hasakah as they continue to fulfil their agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

‘Ayn Dewar is a town located just north of Al-Malkiyah, which is where the Iraqi border crossing with northeastern Al-Hasakah is located.

The town of ‘Ayn Dewar is considered the last point in northeastern Syria that is linked with the Turkish border.

As a result of the move, the Syrian army is now in control of every border point in Al-Hasakah that is located east of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The Syrian army would have been in full control of the Al-Hasakah border if it were not for the Turkish-backed militants that are currently inside the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.