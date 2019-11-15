Turkey condemns IS murder of Armenian priest in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey on Thursday, November 14 condemned the killing of an Armenian Catholic priest and his father by the Islamic State group in Syria, Hurriyet Daily News.

“It was sadly learned that a cleric from the Syrian Armenian community was killed in a vicious attack in the area,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

“We condemn this terrorist act in the most powerful way and wish our condolences to the Syrian people.”

The Islamic State group (IS) on Monday, claimed responsibility for the murder of the Armenian Catholic Priest and his father in the northeast Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

Pope Francis has offered his support to the Armenians of Qamishli, Syria, who are mourning the murder of their parish priest, Father Hovsep Bedoyan, who was killed together with his father.