Turkey condemns IS murder of Armenian priest in Syria
November 15, 2019 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey on Thursday, November 14 condemned the killing of an Armenian Catholic priest and his father by the Islamic State group in Syria, Hurriyet Daily News.
“It was sadly learned that a cleric from the Syrian Armenian community was killed in a vicious attack in the area,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.
“We condemn this terrorist act in the most powerful way and wish our condolences to the Syrian people.”
The Islamic State group (IS) on Monday, claimed responsibility for the murder of the Armenian Catholic Priest and his father in the northeast Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.
Pope Francis has offered his support to the Armenians of Qamishli, Syria, who are mourning the murder of their parish priest, Father Hovsep Bedoyan, who was killed together with his father.
Top stories
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
Latest news
Tbilisi protesters set up tents in city center Georgians have taken to the streets to protest the parliament’s decision to not hold the 2020 elections with a proportional system.
Astronaut exercise programs could help cancer patients: researchers researchers say the program could be developed and applied for cancer patients to help them recover after treatment.
Syrian army enters northeasternmost point of the country According to reports, the Syrian army entered the town of ‘Ayn Dewar in northeastern Al-Hasakah.
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker says Erdogan is glorifying the Genocide Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Armenia "a state born yesterday" and described Armenians as "refugees".