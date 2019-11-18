Syrian Kurds call on Assad to enter new peace talks
November 18, 2019 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The multi-ethnic Self-Administration of North and East Syria organization has called on the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to accept their proposal for a new round of peace talks in order to end the current stalemate preventing a political solution in northeast Syria, Kurdistan 24 reported on Sunday, November 17.
According to a member of the Self-Administration of North and East Syria, the organization is not seeking to divide Syria, despite President Assad’s accusations during his interviews last week.
The co-chair of the Executive Council of the Administration, Abdul Hamid Al-Mehbash, reportedly told Kurdistan 24 that his organization had “no objective to divide Syria.”
“The statements and accusations made against us that claim we seek to divide Syria are untrue and unrealistic,” Mehbash added.
While there is an agreement between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) an Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria, Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Council (political wing of the SDF) have yet to reach a settlement to end their political divide.
Top stories
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide monument unveiled in Greece's Kalamata A monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 was unveiled in Kalamata, Messinia on Sunday.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan criticizes Unai Emery tactics “I like to play more freely and move wherever there’s space, but you have to do the job that the manager asks," he said.
Iran shuts down Internet in wake of petrol price hike protests As of November 18 night, NetBlocks said that the shut-down had slightly grown, to 5% of ordinary levels.
German Greens Party urges sanctions against Turkey A motion for a series of sanctions against Turkey was approved with a large majority on November 16 evening.