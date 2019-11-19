Armenian journalists visit Baku: media
November 19, 2019 - 15:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of Armenian journalists have visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Verelq reports citing a source familiar with the matter.
The Armenian journalists reportedly toured Baku and held a number of meetings as part of the trip on Monday, November 18. Neither the exact number of reporters, nor their names have been revealed though.
According to the source of the agency, Azerbaijani journalists will pay a return visit to Yerevan in a few days.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry earlier did not comment on the information about the journalists' trip.
Top stories
Pope Francis has offered his support to the Armenians of Qamishli who are mourning the murder of their parish priest.
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists 3-D print skin that develops working blood vessels Creating a skin substitute to cover burn injuries or other wounds has been a bioengineer’s holy grail for decades.
Statin drugs not linked to memory decline: study Over six years, researchers periodically measured mental acuity in 1,037 men and women aged 70 to 90.
U.S. announces reversal of policy on West Bank settlements The shift rejects a 1978 legal opinion that deemed the settlements "inconsistent with international law."
Turkey threatens to resume Syria operation Cavusoglu called on Washington and Moscow on Monday to do what is necessary under the deals.