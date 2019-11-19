Armenian journalists visit Baku: media

November 19, 2019 - 15:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of Armenian journalists have visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Verelq reports citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Armenian journalists reportedly toured Baku and held a number of meetings as part of the trip on Monday, November 18. Neither the exact number of reporters, nor their names have been revealed though.

According to the source of the agency, Azerbaijani journalists will pay a return visit to Yerevan in a few days.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry earlier did not comment on the information about the journalists' trip.

Verelq: Армянские журналисты прогулялись по Баку и провели ряд встреч
Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murderPope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Pope Francis has offered his support to the Armenians of Qamishli who are mourning the murder of their parish priest.
Lord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian GenocideLord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian Genocide
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian GenocideWhat comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedomArmenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedom
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

