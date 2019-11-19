Armenian journalists visit Baku: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of Armenian journalists have visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Verelq reports citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Armenian journalists reportedly toured Baku and held a number of meetings as part of the trip on Monday, November 18. Neither the exact number of reporters, nor their names have been revealed though.

According to the source of the agency, Azerbaijani journalists will pay a return visit to Yerevan in a few days.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry earlier did not comment on the information about the journalists' trip.