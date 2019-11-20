Over 140 new geoglyphs discovered in Peru

PanARMENIAN.Net - Over 140 new Nazca lines have been uncovered in the Peruvian desert, dating back around 2,100 years, The Sun says.

The huge and mysterious etchings depict strange figures, including ancient "humanoids", double-headed snakes and even a "killer whale".

Nazca lines were first "discovered" by archaeologists academically in 1927, and have proved mysterious ever since.

Around 800 of the enormous lines have been found across the desert, and are so big they can generally only be identified properly from the air.

Now archaeologists at Japan's Yamagata University reveal that 143 new Nazca lines have been discovered.

It's part of a 15-year research effort that has used satellite imagery, drone footage and AI scanning systems.

The newly identified "geoglyphs" are believed to have been created between 100BC and 300AD.

It's believed that these huge designs were created as a message to the gods, or possibly for astronomical reasons.