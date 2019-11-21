Russian military controls ground and air patrols over Syria's north
November 21, 2019 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian military police conducted a patrol mission in Syria’s Hasakah province, and the air taskforce conducted two aerial patrol missions in northern Syria, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday, November 20, TASS reports.
"The Russian military police continued patrol missions along the Aradah-Kabira-Karamania in Hasakah province. The convoy was supported from the air by helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Force," he said. "The air taskforce carried out air patrols along the routes: Qamishli - Chanajik - Aradah Kabirah - Helva Aliyah - Shafqat - Karamania - Tell al-Shura - Garbi-Zenar - Qamishli, Quaires - Metras - Hanik - Faucani - Ain Issa - Mazaraat - Bir-Hamid - Quaires," he said.
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories outside the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation. They are tasked to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border. The first joint patrol mission was conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1 (near Qamishli).
The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.
