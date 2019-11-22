Armenia still considering $15 million pledge to Global Fund
November 22, 2019 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is still considering the issue of transferring $15 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in 2021-2022, the Ministry of Finance said in an emailed statement to PanARMENIAN.Net
The Ministry said the country’s budget for 2020 provides no funds for the $15 million pledge made at the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference on October 10.
The Global Fund is an international financing and partnership organization that aims to “attract, leverage and invest additional resources to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria to support attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.”
The Sixth Replenishment conference secured pledges of over $14 billion for 2020-2022.
Top stories
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
Latest news
Brain biomarker predicts compulsive drinking: study The scientists plan to sequence these cortical-brainstem neurons in order to identify targets that could be used for therapeutics.
"Game of Thrones" filmed alternative ending for season 8 The actor who played Tormund on "Game of Thrones", has revealed that there was another ending to the drama.
Aliyev admits Azerbaijan worked to boost number of Azeris in Karabakh Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has admitted the fact of a deliberate change in the demography of Nagorno Karabakh.
Key Artsakh Memorandum circulated in UN The Memorandum stressed Azerbaijan’s responsibility for crimes committed by Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilham Askerov.