Armenia still considering $15 million pledge to Global Fund

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is still considering the issue of transferring $15 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in 2021-2022, the Ministry of Finance said in an emailed statement to PanARMENIAN.Net

The Ministry said the country’s budget for 2020 provides no funds for the $15 million pledge made at the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference on October 10.

The Global Fund is an international financing and partnership organization that aims to “attract, leverage and invest additional resources to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria to support attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.”

The Sixth Replenishment conference secured pledges of over $14 billion for 2020-2022.