Iran says "100 leaders" arrested in petrol protest crackdown

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has arrested about 100 leaders of the protests against a hike in petrol prices, the judiciary says, according to the BBC.

They were identified and detained in "various parts of the country" by Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards.

The announcement came as the US placed sanctions on Iran's communications minister for restricting internet access during the unrest.

Amnesty International says more than 100 people were killed during the protests which hit several cities.

Other sources say the toll may be far higher. Iranian officials earlier this week confirmed 12 deaths.

Iran's president on Wednesday claimed victory against an "enemy plot", saying that "subversive elements" backed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia were behind the unrest.