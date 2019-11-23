Cancer immunotherapy drug "less toxic and prolongs life"
November 23, 2019 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An immunotherapy drug that could save some cancer patients from the ordeal of extreme chemotherapy may also help them live longer, researchers say, according to the BBC.
In a trial, pembrolizumab kept head and neck cancers at bay for an average of two years - five times longer than under chemotherapy.
The patients also suffered far fewer side-effects.
Cases of head and neck cancers are rising in the UK and most are diagnosed late, when they are hard to treat.
Immunotherapyis a treatment that does not kill cancer cells itself but instead stimulates the body's immune system to attack them.
Pembrolizumab is already being used to treat a wide range of advanced cancers, including melanoma - a type of skin cancer that spreads easily.
Experts believe the drug has the potential to treat many more.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers remain committed to the ceasefire and continue controlling the contact line.
2020 Yerevan Wine Days slated for May 1 and 2 Every year the event takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of May on several central streets of Yerevan.
Pashinyan hails Italy talks as "productive, constructive" Pashinyan has described his meeting with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giuseppe Conte in Rome as productive.
Brain biomarker predicts compulsive drinking: study The scientists plan to sequence these cortical-brainstem neurons in order to identify targets that could be used for therapeutics.