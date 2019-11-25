Senator blocked Armenian Genocide measure at request of White House
November 25, 2019 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official, Axios reports.
Many were perplexed and outraged when Graham hurried back to the Senate floor and blocked the resolution.
Graham had just scolded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over his invasion of Syria and attacks on the Kurds, according to sources in the room.
As Graham was leaving the Oval Office, senior White House staff reportedly asked him to return to the Senate and block the Armenian Genocide resolution — a measure that would have infuriated Erdoğan.
Graham himself has already confirmed the information.
"After the meeting, we kind of huddled up and talked about what happened," he said. A White House legislative affairs official told Graham that Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) was going to bring up his Armenian Genocide resolution and asked if Graham could "please object."
"I said sure," Graham said. "The only reason I did it is because he [Erdoğan] was still in town. ... That would've been poor timing. I'm trying to salvage the relationship if possible."
Asked whether he felt uncomfortable blocking the Armenian genocide resolution, Graham replied: "Yeah. Because I like Bob [Menendez]. He's been working on this for years, but I did think with the president of Turkey in town that was probably more than the market would bear."
"I'm not going to object next time," Graham added.
The "next time" happened last week. Menendez and his Republican Senate colleague Ted Cruz introduced the Armenian genocide resolution again. This time, the White House asked another Republican Senate ally, David Perdue, to block it.
"Senator Perdue objected due to concerns that passage of the resolution would jeopardize the sensitive negotiations going on in the region with Turkey and other allies," said a Perdue spokesperson.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
Republican Senator David Purdue on November 21 blacked the passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Azeri journalists' visit to Artsakh "a pilot step promoting peace process" This initiative was agreed under the mediation of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
Egypt unveils mummified lion cubs, cats, crocodiles Egypt's minister of antiquities said the find dated back to the seventh century BC and could fill "a museum by itself."
Living near busy road "stunts children's lung growth" The analysis is the first to examine a wide range of health conditions linked to living near areas of air pollution from traffic.
Armenia slams Baku's attempts to speculate on Karabakh-related issues Anna Naghdalyan said Armenia condemns any attempts to speculate on issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.