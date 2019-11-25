Armenian skiers win three medals at Saariselkä int'l tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian skiers successfully started the new 2019-20 season by winning three medals at an international ski tournament in the Finnish town of Saariselkä.

Tadevos Poghosyan finished first in men's 10km cross-countryskiing event, while Mikael Mikayelyan finished second, also winning the 15-km freestyle event. Poghosyan showed up the 6th in the race.

In women's skating event, Katya Galstyan took the 7th spot in the classic 5km race and 10th in the 10km freestyle.