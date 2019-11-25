Syrian army, SDF troops in full control of Ayn Issa: report
November 25, 2019 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Arabic-language al-Ahad news website has quoted an SDF source as saying that the aforementioned force and the Syrian Arab Army are in full control of the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa, despite some claims by opposition media activists, Al-Masdar News reports.
“The clashes are still going on in the northern countryside of this region,” the source added.
It noted that all residents of ‘Ayn ‘Issa refugee camp had been transferred to the safe zone.
This comes as the Western media had previously reported heavy attacks by the Turkish Army troops against the Syrian Army’s positions in Raqqa.
The Turkish Army in its most recent military operation in Syria heavily pounded the Syrian Army positions in ‘Ayn ‘Issa region in Northern Raqqa.
In a relevant development on November 20, the Syrian Army units continued their military operations along the country’s borders with Turkey, and regained control over five new points in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
The Syrian Army continued its advances in border regions with Turkey as part of the military operations that started about a month ago and after the introduction of a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.
