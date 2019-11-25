Cancer survivors have higher heart risk - study

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than one in 10 cancer patients die from heart and blood vessel problems, rather than their initial illness, a study says, according to the BBC.

The European Heart Journal looked at three million US patients, with 28 different cancers, over 40 years.

The researchers say the increase in the numbers surviving cancer means more attention should be focused on cardiovascular risk.

UK experts say doctors should be more aware and monitor patients accordingly.

Among the 3.23 million cancer patients studied, 38% died from cancer and 11% from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) - of which, three-quarters were from heart disease.

The proportion of cancer survivors dying from CVD was highest in those with disease of the bladder, larynx, prostate, womb, bowel and breast.

The risk in the first year could be explained by the effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment on people's bodies.