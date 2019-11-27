Study: Alcohol and tobacco policies can reduce cancer deaths
November 27, 2019 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Policies aimed at cutting alcohol and tobacco consumption, including the introduction of random breath testing programs and bans on cigarette advertising, have resulted in a significant reduction in Australian cancer death rates, new research shows, according to Medical Xpress.
The La Trobe Centre for Alcohol Policy Research (CAPR) has led the first study into how public health policies on alcohol and tobacco implemented from the 1960s affected cancer deaths in Australia.
Researchers led by La Trobe epidemiologist Dr. Jason (Heng) Jiang, compared cancer mortality data available from the 1950s with historical alcohol and tobacco control policies and 100-years of consumption data.
Dr. Jiang said the results are a century in the making.
"Our research provides new evidence that key public health policies on alcohol and tobacco introduced in Australia from the 1960s to 2013 are related to reductions in mortality rates for various cancers," Dr. Jiang said.
"The changes in mortality rates are measured over 20-year periods and emphasise that the effects of alcohol and tobacco policies cannot be fully evaluated in the short-term.
"It's clear from our findings that the full effect of more recent policies, such as plain cigarette packaging and alcohol content labelling of beverages, may not be known for decades."
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan back for Roma Another return is on-loan striker Nikola Kalinic, who has been out of play since mid-October.
Your brain is prepared to follow the rhythm of music or dance One aspect of music is its rhythm, the way you synchronize with the temporal regularities of a melody or a dance.
Turkey Security Council weighs in on Armenian Genocide recognition TheSecurity Council has condemned decisions about the Genocide of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
730 banks sites burned in Iran unrest: Minister Approximately 731 banks and 140 government sites were torched in recent unrest in Iran, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said.