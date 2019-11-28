Russian military launches long-range missiles on militant stronghold
November 28, 2019 - 10:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian military on Wednesday, November 27 unleashed a powerful attack on the militant stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour in the Syria's Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to preliminary reports, the Russian military launched long-range missiles on the Jisr Al-Shughour District, resulting in a number of powerful explosions.
No further details have been released.
Jisr Al-Shughour is a large city in western Idlib that is under the control of militant groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
The city itself was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh in the Summer of 2015.
