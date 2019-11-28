Putin's ties are "friendly with Kocharyan, constructive with Pashinyan"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian ex-President Robert Kocharyan maintain friendly relations, while communication with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is constructive, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, November 28, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"I can tell you one thing: during his last visit [to Yerevan], Putin met with the wife of the second president. Putin and the second president maintain friendly relations," Peskov said in Bishkek.

Putin and Pashinyan are taking part in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the Kyrgyz capital.

According to him, a lot of time has passed since the change of power in Armenia, and the "pause in the Armenian-Russian relations has been refilled". Moreover, Peskov said, Pashinyan often talks with the Russian President over the phone.

“They have established constructive relations that are developing well, as should be the case with our two countries,” Putin’s spokesman said.

Weighing in on the 2020 official visit of Pashinyan to Moscow, Peskov said there are currently no concrete time frames.