Hayastan all-Armenian Fund raises $10 mln in annual marathon
November 29, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hayastan all-Armenian Fund hosted its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day telethon to raise almost $9.9 million with the help of Armenians around the world on Thursday, November 28.
The telethon was this year called “To my beloved Armenia … Water and Sun for Communities”, with the donations set to be used for major projects in both Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
The Fund collected more than $11 million in 2018, having raised some $12.5 million the year before.
Throughout the 25 years of its activity, Hayastan Fund has implemented more that 50,000 projects worth $350 million with the help of some 700,000 donors.
