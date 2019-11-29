Militants beat back Syrian army assault on strategic Latakia town
November 29, 2019 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrianarmy (SAA) attempted to advance their positions in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Thursday, November 28 after a relatively quiet week at the Kabani front, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports from the front, Syrian Arab Army troops took advantage of the poor weather conditions and attempted to advance at the Zuwayqat Mountains south of Kabani.
However, following a short battle with the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the Syrian Arab Army was forced to halt their attack in order to avoid more casualties.
The Syrian Arab Army has often used the poor weather conditions this winter to attempt to advance in northeastern Latakia. While they have experienced some initial successful against the militants , they have always been driven back hours later.
