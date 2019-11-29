UAE tycoon buys Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli
November 29, 2019 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Damac Properties PJSC’s chairman bought Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli SpA through his private investment firm, Bloomberg reports.
Hussain Sajwani’s Vision Investments completed the acquisition of the Florentine brand on Thursday, November 28 according to a statement.
It didn’t provide a value for the deal.
Roberto Cavalli was previously controlled by the Italian private equity company, Clessidra Sgr.
