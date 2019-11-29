Alexis Ohanian, Serj Tankian accept Armenia PM’s donation challenge
November 29, 2019 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and System Of A Down Frontman Serj Tankian have accepted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s challenge to donate money to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund every month.
Pashinyan spoke at the annual marathon on Thursday, November 28, revealing that he is donating AMD10,000 (approx. $22-23) to the Fund each month.
The PM then launched a challenge inviting Ohanian, Tankian and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West — all of them having Armenian roots — to donate too.
Ohanian was the first to react on Twitter, mentioning Pashinyan and writing: “You got it.”
Tankian too joined the initiative to donate $23/mo to the fund and in turn challenged doctor and producer Eric Esrailian, comedian Vahe Berberian and actress Angela Safaryan.
“Feel free to join the challenge and challenge others to do the same. We can do more with larger numbers of people donating less than a small group donating,” Tankian said.
Hayastan all-Armenian Fund hosted its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day telethon to raise almost $9.9 million with the help of Armenians around the world on Thursday, November 28.
Top stories
Archaeologists have discovered the grave of an injured woman who died during the Iron Age.
The District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide.
Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official.
The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
Partner news
Latest news
Young people become "panicky" when denied smartphones Almost a quarter of young people are so dependent on their smartphones that it becomes like an addiction.
UAE tycoon buys Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli Damac Properties PJSC’s chairman bought Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli SpA through his private investment firm.
Militants beat back Syrian army assault on strategic Latakia town The Syrian army attempted to advance their positions in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
Hayastan all-Armenian Fund raises $10 mln in annual marathon Hayastan all-Armenian Fund hosted its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day telethon to raise almost $9.9 million.