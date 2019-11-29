Brazil set to produce record coffee crop in 2020
November 29, 2019 - 15:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazilian farmers are expected to produce a record coffee crop in 2020, surpassing a previous all-time high reached in 2018, as output is seen reaching 66.7 million 60-kg bags, Dutch bank Rabobank projected on Thursday, November 28, Reuters reports.
Rabobank’s coffee analyst Guilherme Morya told reporters during an agricultural outlook seminar in Sao Paulo that unfavorable weather in some parts of Brazil’s coffee belt, such as dry spells in September and October, would be offset by production from new areas.
Brazil produced 57.6 million bags in 2019 and the previous record was 62.6 million bags according to the bank.
Dryer-than-normal weather conditions were seen by Morya as one of the factors behind a recent recovery in arabica coffee prices in New York. Despite the large Brazilian crop expected for next year, he believes the price outlook will remain positive.
“Production is likely to fall in other countries due to lower investment after a prolonged period of low coffee prices,” the analyst said, expecting arabica futures in New York to keep an upward trend, reaching a top of $1.22 per pound during 2020.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Armenian church in Turkey turned into trash dump Aziziye municipality in Erzurum province is collecting construction waste near the Armenian St. Minas church.
"Game of Thrones" showrunners reveal final book ending According to showrunners, one major reveal of the series' ending is Martin's planned ending for the book series.
Armenia drop three more spots in latest FIFA ranking The team dropped to the 99th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.
Iraqi security forces shoot dead 45 protesters amid turmoil Iraqi security forces have shot dead at least 45 protesters after demonstrators torched an Iranian consulate in Najaf.