Two dead in terrorist attack at London Bridge; suspect killed by police
November 30, 2019 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A man armed with a knife and wearing what turned out to be a phony suicide explosives vest was shot dead by an armed officer near London Bridge on Friday, November 29 after being wrestled to the ground by passersby in what the police said was a terror-related incident, CNBC reports.
Two people who were injured in the attack have died, according to London’s police commissioner. Three other people who were injured are being treated at hospital.
Police had earlier said it was called to a stabbing at a “premises” near London Bridge at around 2 p.m. local time. It ended with passersby tackling the fleeing suspect before he was shot dead by officers.
More footage showed a different man walking away with a large knife he reportedly wrestled from the attacker.
Metropolitan Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, who acts as the U.K.’s top counter-terrorism officer, subsequently told reporters that the man had died at the scene. Basu added that police believe the dead suspect had a “hoax device” strapped to his body.
“What’s remarkable about the images we’ve seen is the breath-taking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them,” the mayor told reporters. “Members of the public didn’t realise at the time that was a hoax device, and they really are the best of us.”
Basu said police had an “open mind” as to motivation for the attack.
