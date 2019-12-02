Malta PM to resign amid ongoing probe into journalist's killing

PanARMENIAN.Net - Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will resign in mid-January, he said in a statement Sunday, December 1, CNN reports.

Muscat's resignation comes amid the investigation into the death of prominent Investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in October 2017, Muscat had informed associates of his plan to resign imminently, the Times of Malta reported Friday.

The decision caused by the political and legal maelstrom into the investigation, according to the paper.

Caruana Galizia had been investigating alleged corruption within the government. Her family and protesters have accused Muscat of trying to shield members of his inner circle from the ongoing investigation into her death.

"Every single day of these past two years I have shouldered responsibilities and taken decisions. I made decisions in the best interest for the conclusion of the case and I am convinced that some decisions were good while others could have been better," Muscat said in his statement.

"The sensations of genuine sadness and anger for this murder are justified," he said. "In the same manner, violence, and disorder, within the pretext of a protest, are not justified in a democracy."