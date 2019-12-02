Azerbaijani President asked to dissolve parliament
December 2, 2019 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's parliament on Monday, December 2 formally asked President Ilham Aliyev to dissolve it and to schedule new parliamentary elections, Reuters reports.
The next election is not due until November 2020, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament and call an early election.
The call from parliament comes a month after a major government shake-up.
