Syrian army reopens crossing with "Turkish-backed militants" in Aleppo

Syrian army reopens crossing with
December 3, 2019 - 11:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reopened a humanitarian crossing with "the Turkish-backed militants" in eastern Aleppo after the violence in the town of Al-Bab subsided this week, Al-Masdar News reports.

A military report said the Syrian army reopened the Abu Al-Zandin crossing for all civilians to leave and enter the militant-held Al-Bab District of eastern Aleppo.

Previously, the crossing was closed due to the recent infighting between the Turkish-backed militants inside Al-Bab; however, it appears that the situation has calmed after a tense week.

