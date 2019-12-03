Smoking may cause white scars on the brain
December 3, 2019 - 17:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It's quite possible that you are one of those people with white spots on the brain. Healthy people aren't spared them, but sick individuals may be more vulnerable. If you smoke, the risk increases even more.
You probably don't notice them too much unless your doctor has you get into an MRI machine.
Then you can see them. White spots on the brain. These are scars in your white matter.
A bit unpleasant to think about, but is there really a problem if they're so common?
"Both yes and no," says Asta Håberg, a neuroscience professor at NTNU, according to Medical Xpress.
"White spots are the most common age-related finding, but they're not good for the brain, because it makes it more vulnerable," says Håberg.
She has just discovered something new.
If you have scarring in the white matter in the brain, it not surprisingly affects the area where the scar is. What Håberg and her colleagues found was that completely different parts of the brain are also affected by the scarring, including areas far removed from the scarred tissue.
As with many other things in life, the scars start deep and spread out.
"The effects of the white spots spread across the surface of the brain and increase in volume," says Håberg.
This finding makes things a little more worrisome. It doesn't help that scientists don't really know why the white spots appear at all. Ever since they were discovered, they have been a mystery.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Partner news
Latest news
Family gets decent home after 12 years of living in metal container Samvel tried to build a stone house on his own but he could only build the walls and the roof in seven years.
Alexis Ohanian invests in football scouting app Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is betting that the world of soccer scouting is an industry ripe for disruption.
Karabakh conflict is deadlocked, says Azerbaijani Foreign Minister "The current state of the negotiation process on the Karabakh issue does not lead anywhere,” Mammadyarov said.
OSCE to conduct monitoring of Artsakh contact line on December 4 The OSCE Mission will conduct a monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line on December 4.